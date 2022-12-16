International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Short Interest Down 20.4% in November

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAQ. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 8.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 517,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,101,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 10.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 950,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 50.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter.

International Media Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

IMAQ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

