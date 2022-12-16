Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up to $51.83

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.83, but opened at $53.59. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,498. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

