Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $176,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSMP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 114,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,415. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.