Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $977,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $156.32 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.83.

