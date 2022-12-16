Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.