Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $276.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.