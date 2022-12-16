Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.3% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 1.23% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,351,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQAL stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 55,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

