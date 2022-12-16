Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RSP opened at $143.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.