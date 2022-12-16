Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,193. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46.

