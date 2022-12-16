Investors Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 47,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 31,205 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SPXS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,107,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,772,484. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $405,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

