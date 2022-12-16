Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

