IPVERSE (IPV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $68,051.39 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

