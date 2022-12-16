IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $32.88. 4,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 123,470.8% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,216,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 223.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

