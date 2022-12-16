Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Up to $50.50

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.50, but opened at $51.99. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 607 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 203.2% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

