iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Raised by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 15.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $25,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 322,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 110,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

