iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. 58,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,204. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

