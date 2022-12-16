iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Position Reduced by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 11.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

