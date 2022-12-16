iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.261 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,877,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $151.02.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,056.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.