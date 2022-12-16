iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 164,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.