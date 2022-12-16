iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,003,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,073. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $116.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

