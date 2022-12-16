iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 105,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,073. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $116.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

