iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

