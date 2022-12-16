iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.86.

