iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $61.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07.

