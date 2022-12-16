iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.45. 4,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

