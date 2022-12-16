iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,583. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $382,000.

