iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $30.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000.

