iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading Up 1%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Rating) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.38. Approximately 371 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 242.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,712,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.