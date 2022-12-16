iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $23.87 during trading hours on Friday. 911,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,012. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

