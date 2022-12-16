iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,476. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.