iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $23.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.