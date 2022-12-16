iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:IGOV)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $39.93 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $50.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,862 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

