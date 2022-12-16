iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.241 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 214.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.