iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.241 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

