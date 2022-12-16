iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stock Position Boosted by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,659,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.75 and a 12-month high of $143.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.39.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

