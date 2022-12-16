iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Stock Holdings Cut by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF comprises about 4.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,820,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,661,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 346.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,793 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 263.3% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $71.56.

