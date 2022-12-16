iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Holdings Raised by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF makes up about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €96.17 ($101.23) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($57.38) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($74.85). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.76.

