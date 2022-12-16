iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Raised by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1,841.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,803 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

