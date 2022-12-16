iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,910 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,433 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 609,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 33,244 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

IMTM stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.