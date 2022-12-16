iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 341,384 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $92.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.