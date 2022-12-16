iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,730. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $564,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.