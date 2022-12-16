iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $219.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

