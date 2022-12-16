iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $149.41. 80,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

