iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 623,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $59,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

