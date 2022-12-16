iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 985.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

