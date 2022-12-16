iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.75. 2,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.00. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.43.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.