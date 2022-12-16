iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 13.0% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $240.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

