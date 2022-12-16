iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $385.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.18.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

