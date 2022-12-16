iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 10.3% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.