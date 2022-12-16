Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ITRN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 67,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,631. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $514.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 340,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 60,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.